FC Advisory LLC Grows Stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

FC Advisory LLC raised its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 61.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,628 shares during the period. FC Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $973,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vista Investment Management boosted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.5% in the first quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 2,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,832 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $727,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC increased its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 11,560 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,229,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. 3D L Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. 3D L Capital Management LLC now owns 6,722 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $737,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Bison Wealth LLC increased its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 1,215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock opened at $106.38 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.45. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $101.35 and a 1-year high of $116.50.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

