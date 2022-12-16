FC Advisory LLC Has $307,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

FC Advisory LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) by 26.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,523 shares of the company’s stock after selling 910 shares during the quarter. FC Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 57.6% during the first quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth $33,000. West Bancorporation Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 177.5% during the second quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 73.0% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 625.0% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Down 1.9 %

NYSEARCA VOE opened at $137.31 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $134.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.85. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $119.81 and a fifty-two week high of $154.69.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

