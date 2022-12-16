FC Advisory LLC Has $390,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

FC Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Get Rating) by 78.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,890 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the period. FC Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Archer Investment Corp raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 27.7% during the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 212 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Atlas Brown Inc. grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 10,578 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,182,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,310 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 6.9% in the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 935 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 1,778 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IWO opened at $216.48 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $220.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $220.87. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $192.88 and a twelve month high of $298.61.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

