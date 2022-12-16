FC Advisory LLC Lowers Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

FC Advisory LLC cut its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,946 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,075 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF makes up about 1.9% of FC Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. FC Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $3,800,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. City State Bank raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 4.7% in the first quarter. City State Bank now owns 1,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,343 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 7,240 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 3,801 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Architects LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 4.6% in the first quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 1,719 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Performance

IWD opened at $151.85 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $134.09 and a 52-week high of $171.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $150.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $150.01.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

