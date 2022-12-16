FC Advisory LLC Purchases 248 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

FC Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,724 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. FC Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $806,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 6.4% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,555,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,858,000 after buying an additional 94,004 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,517,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,114,000 after purchasing an additional 4,880 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,377,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,838,000 after purchasing an additional 29,835 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 33.6% in the second quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 1,305,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,904,000 after purchasing an additional 328,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 957,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,886,000 after purchasing an additional 17,784 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 2.9 %

VOT opened at $183.95 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $163.55 and a 1-year high of $257.65. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $181.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $185.11.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

