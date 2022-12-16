Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 84,400 shares, a decline of 20.5% from the November 15th total of 106,100 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 31,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Federal Agricultural Mortgage in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Federal Agricultural Mortgage news, Director Dennis L. Brack sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total transaction of $75,444.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,001,644.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Federal Agricultural Mortgage

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Trading Down 0.3 %

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,113,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage in the first quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Riverwater Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 7.7% in the second quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 10,156 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $992,000 after acquiring an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 8.6% in the second quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 6,600 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $644,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. 66.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage stock traded down $0.34 on Friday, hitting $115.08. The stock had a trading volume of 3,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,926. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $116.40 and a 200 day moving average of $108.26. Federal Agricultural Mortgage has a twelve month low of $90.38 and a twelve month high of $130.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.68 and a beta of 0.98.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The credit services provider reported $3.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Federal Agricultural Mortgage had a return on equity of 20.26% and a net margin of 28.78%. The company had revenue of $72.05 million during the quarter.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. Federal Agricultural Mortgage’s payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Company Profile

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation provides a secondary market for various loans made to borrowers in the United States. It operates through four segments: Farm & Ranch, USDA (United States Department of Agriculture) Guarantees, Rural Utilities, and Institutional Credit. The Farm & Ranch segment purchases and retains eligible mortgage loans that are secured by first liens on agricultural real estate; securitizes eligible mortgage loans, and guarantees the timely payment of principal and interest on securities representing interests in or obligations secured by pools of mortgage loans; and issues long-term standby purchase commitments (LTSPC) on designated eligible mortgage loans.

