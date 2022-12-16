Fellaz (FLZ) Trading Down 4.9% Over Last Week

Fellaz (FLZ) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 16th. Fellaz has a market cap of $4.71 billion and approximately $242,403.85 worth of Fellaz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fellaz token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.35 or 0.00008154 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Fellaz has traded 4.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Fellaz alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001829 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000263 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000327 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $904.55 or 0.05398351 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $80.29 or 0.00479150 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0343 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 26% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,757.02 or 0.28389864 BTC.

Fellaz Token Profile

Fellaz’s launch date was March 20th, 2022. Fellaz’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens. Fellaz’s official Twitter account is @fellazxyz and its Facebook page is accessible here. Fellaz’s official website is fellaz.xyz.

Fellaz Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Fellaz, based in Singapore, is a multichain web3 entertainment ecosystem that specializes in the production and distribution of original metaverse-native IP and derivative content. As a comprehensive metaverse content production studio, an NFT solution for web3 entertainment, a decentralized fandom community catalyzer, and an alliance of leading experts and global partners, Fellaz is a one-stop solution and ecosystem designed to help businesses and creators transition to a longer-term web3 business model by effectively integrating the ideal features of the metaverse, decentralization, and NFT technology with original content, web3 diversification, and fandom in ways that actually work.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fellaz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fellaz should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fellaz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Fellaz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fellaz and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.