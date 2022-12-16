Fidelity Investment Grade Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FIGB) Shares Up 0.3%

Fidelity Investment Grade Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FIGB – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 0.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $43.55 and last traded at $43.55. 2,885 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 89% from the average session volume of 1,528 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.44.

Fidelity Investment Grade Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $42.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.46.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIGB. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Fidelity Investment Grade Bond ETF by 94.3% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Fidelity Investment Grade Bond ETF by 887.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 3,239 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Fidelity Investment Grade Bond ETF by 64.8% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 2,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity Investment Grade Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $1,350,000.

