Financial Lp Qvt Sells 100,000 Shares of MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) Stock

MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Get Rating) Director Financial Lp Qvt sold 100,000 shares of MP Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.75, for a total value of $3,175,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,124,469 shares in the company, valued at $35,701,890.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

MP Materials Stock Performance

NYSE MP opened at $29.27 on Friday. MP Materials Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $26.19 and a fifty-two week high of $60.19. The stock has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 2.64. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.23 and a 200-day moving average of $32.69. The company has a quick ratio of 17.33, a current ratio of 18.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $124.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.90 million. MP Materials had a return on equity of 24.79% and a net margin of 50.81%. As a group, analysts predict that MP Materials Corp. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MP Materials

MP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on MP Materials from $46.00 to $45.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Cowen decreased their target price on MP Materials to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on MP Materials from $47.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.39.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MP. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in MP Materials by 26.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $697,000 after acquiring an additional 2,576 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in MP Materials during the first quarter worth about $1,078,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in MP Materials by 5.8% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in MP Materials by 7.4% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 147,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,435,000 after acquiring an additional 10,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in MP Materials by 6.8% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,000 after acquiring an additional 876 shares during the last quarter. 71.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MP Materials

MP Materials Corp. owns and operates rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

