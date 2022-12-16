Finnair Oyj (OTCMKTS:FNNNF) Shares Down 11.1%

Shares of Finnair Oyj (OTCMKTS:FNNNF – Get Rating) fell 11.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.42 and last traded at $0.42. 600 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 9,023 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.47.

Finnair Oyj Stock Up 9.5 %

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.42.

Finnair Oyj Company Profile

Finnair Oyj engages in the airline business in Europe and Asia. It also offers package tours under the Aurinkomatkat-Suntours and Finnair Holidays brand names. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 60 aircraft, which included 25 wide-body and 35 narrowbody aircraft. In addition, it provides technical, catering, and financial business services.

