First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

Separately, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of First Busey from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th.

Get First Busey alerts:

First Busey Trading Down 1.9 %

First Busey stock traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $24.54. The stock had a trading volume of 171,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 158,159. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.92. First Busey has a 52-week low of $21.66 and a 52-week high of $29.73. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.29 and a 200 day moving average of $24.11.

Insider Activity

First Busey ( NASDAQ:BUSE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.01. First Busey had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 26.70%. The firm had revenue of $117.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.10 million. On average, analysts anticipate that First Busey will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michael David Cassens sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.23, for a total value of $55,729.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 173,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,210,883.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Busey

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pendal Group Ltd bought a new position in First Busey in the second quarter worth approximately $395,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of First Busey during the 2nd quarter worth $77,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in First Busey by 556.3% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 226,089 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,166,000 after purchasing an additional 191,641 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in First Busey in the first quarter valued at about $285,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in First Busey by 2.7% in the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 50,036 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.08% of the company’s stock.

First Busey Company Profile

(Get Rating)

First Busey Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Busey Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individual, corporate, institutional, and governmental customers in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Banking, FirsTech, and Wealth Management.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Busey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Busey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.