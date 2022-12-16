First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $24.11

First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $24.11 and traded as high as $25.34. First Busey shares last traded at $25.02, with a volume of 214,651 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on BUSE shares. StockNews.com downgraded First Busey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James upped their price objective on First Busey from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th.

First Busey Stock Down 1.9 %

The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.11.

First Busey Dividend Announcement

First Busey ( NASDAQ:BUSE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $117.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.10 million. First Busey had a net margin of 26.70% and a return on equity of 10.81%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that First Busey Co. will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 21st were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. First Busey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.63%.

Insider Transactions at First Busey

In other First Busey news, Director Michael David Cassens sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.77, for a total transaction of $61,571.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 171,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,593,303.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Busey

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BUSE. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in First Busey by 7.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 338,607 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,442,000 after purchasing an additional 23,595 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in First Busey in the third quarter valued at about $1,121,000. Sentinus LLC purchased a new position in First Busey in the third quarter valued at about $731,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in First Busey in the third quarter valued at about $371,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its holdings in First Busey by 16.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 22,321 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 3,072 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.08% of the company’s stock.

First Busey Company Profile

First Busey Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Busey Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individual, corporate, institutional, and governmental customers in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Banking, FirsTech, and Wealth Management.

