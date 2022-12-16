First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $24.11

First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $24.11 and traded as high as $25.34. First Busey shares last traded at $25.02, with a volume of 214,651 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on BUSE shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on First Busey from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com downgraded First Busey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

First Busey Stock Down 1.9 %

The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.11.

First Busey Announces Dividend

First Busey ( NASDAQ:BUSE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $117.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.10 million. First Busey had a net margin of 26.70% and a return on equity of 10.81%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that First Busey Co. will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 21st were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. First Busey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.63%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Michael David Cassens sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.23, for a total value of $55,729.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 173,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,210,883.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Busey

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BUSE. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in First Busey by 125.0% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of First Busey in the first quarter worth about $36,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in First Busey by 36.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,120 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in First Busey by 252.7% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,261 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in First Busey in the second quarter valued at about $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.08% of the company’s stock.

First Busey Company Profile

First Busey Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Busey Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individual, corporate, institutional, and governmental customers in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Banking, FirsTech, and Wealth Management.

