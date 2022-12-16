First Capital Realty (TSE:FCR.UN) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $15.59

First Capital Realty Inc (TSE:FCR.UN – Get Rating) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$15.59 and traded as high as C$17.32. First Capital Realty shares last traded at C$17.18, with a volume of 553,422 shares traded.

FCR.UN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. CIBC dropped their target price on First Capital Realty from C$19.50 to C$19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of First Capital Realty from C$20.00 to C$19.50 and set an “action list buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of First Capital Realty from C$17.50 to C$18.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of First Capital Realty from C$18.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price objective on First Capital Realty from C$19.50 to C$19.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$16.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$15.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.35. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.78.

First Capital Realty Inc acquires, develops, redevelops, owns, and manages urban retail-centered real estate properties in Canada. The company's property portfolio comprises grocery stores, pharmacies, liquor stores, banks, restaurants, cafes, fitness centers, medical, and childcare facilities. It also offers other professional and personal services.

