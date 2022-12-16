First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCP) Short Interest Update

First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCP – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,400 shares, a growth of 42.6% from the November 15th total of 10,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.
In related news, insider Jeffery L. Ward bought 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.93 per share, with a total value of $31,888.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $111,608. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
FCNCP stock opened at $19.75 on Friday. First Citizens BancShares has a 52 week low of $19.40 and a 52 week high of $26.68. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.57.
First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.
