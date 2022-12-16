First Colombia Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:FCGD) Short Interest Update

First Colombia Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:FCGD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 445,100 shares, a drop of 36.0% from the November 15th total of 695,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 84,012,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
First Colombia Gold Stock Performance
First Colombia Gold stock remained flat at $0.00 during midday trading on Thursday. 3,728,604 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,054,703. First Colombia Gold has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.00.
First Colombia Gold Company Profile
