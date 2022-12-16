First Colombia Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:FCGD) Short Interest Update

First Colombia Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:FCGD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 445,100 shares, a drop of 36.0% from the November 15th total of 695,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 84,012,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

First Colombia Gold Stock Performance

First Colombia Gold stock remained flat at $0.00 during midday trading on Thursday. 3,728,604 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,054,703. First Colombia Gold has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.00.

First Colombia Gold Company Profile

First Colombia Gold Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties. The company operates through Energy and Mining divisions. It holds interests in 96 oil wells with a gross acreage of 4,302 acres in the counties of Cumberland, Monroe, Overton, and Clinton. The company is also involved in the precious minerals exploration business.

