First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF) Director William Curtis Brighton Buys 1,000 Shares

First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF – Get Rating) Director William Curtis Brighton acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $46.33 per share, for a total transaction of $46,330.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $926,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

William Curtis Brighton also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 8th, William Curtis Brighton acquired 1,000 shares of First Financial stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $46.87 per share, for a total transaction of $46,870.00.

First Financial Price Performance

Shares of THFF opened at $45.35 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $545.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 0.59. First Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $41.50 and a fifty-two week high of $49.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The business’s 50-day moving average is $47.68 and its 200-day moving average is $46.41.

First Financial Announces Dividend

First Financial ( NASDAQ:THFF Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The bank reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $55.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.35 million. First Financial had a return on equity of 13.39% and a net margin of 28.59%. Equities research analysts expect that First Financial Co. will post 5.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be issued a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%. First Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 21.51%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Financial

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in First Financial by 44.0% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 34,688 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,568,000 after buying an additional 10,593 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in First Financial by 4.6% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 13,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $615,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments increased its holdings in First Financial by 2.7% in the third quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 19,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $863,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in First Financial by 2.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 715,824 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,348,000 after buying an additional 17,612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in First Financial by 15.9% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,455 shares of the bank’s stock worth $654,000 after buying an additional 1,988 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded First Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th.

About First Financial

First Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services. It offers non-interest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, savings, time, and other time deposits. The company also provides commercial loans primarily to expand a business or finance asset purchases; residential real estate and residential real estate construction loans; and home equity loans and lines, secured loans, and cash/CD secured and unsecured loans.

