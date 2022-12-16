First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Shares Bought by Telemus Capital LLC

Telemus Capital LLC grew its position in shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,187 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,717 shares during the quarter. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $1,591,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Republic Bank during the first quarter valued at $45,000. Cooper Financial Group raised its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 13.5% during the second quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 1,532 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 34.5% during the first quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 81,708 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,245,000 after purchasing an additional 20,950 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 30.9% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 15,234 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,197,000 after purchasing an additional 3,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 0.9% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 41,713 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,572,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.17% of the company’s stock.

Get First Republic Bank alerts:

First Republic Bank Trading Down 2.3 %

NYSE:FRC opened at $120.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. First Republic Bank has a fifty-two week low of $106.86 and a fifty-two week high of $210.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $121.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.49. The stock has a market cap of $21.59 billion, a PE ratio of 14.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 1.08.

First Republic Bank Announces Dividend

First Republic Bank ( NYSE:FRC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The bank reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.02. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 27.06%. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.91 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that First Republic Bank will post 8.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 27th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 26th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.87%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FRC. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut shares of First Republic Bank from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $109.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of First Republic Bank from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday. Compass Point dropped their price target on shares of First Republic Bank to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.50.

About First Republic Bank

(Get Rating)

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, money market checking accounts, money market savings accounts, and passbook accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Republic Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Republic Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.