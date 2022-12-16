First Savings Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSFG) Short Interest Update

First Savings Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSFG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, a growth of 39.0% from the November 15th total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Several research firms have recently commented on FSFG. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on First Savings Financial Group to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on First Savings Financial Group in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fourthstone LLC increased its stake in First Savings Financial Group by 53.2% in the 1st quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 190,580 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,677,000 after buying an additional 66,173 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 103.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 82,272 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,891,000 after purchasing an additional 41,765 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 42.8% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 63,050 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after purchasing an additional 18,908 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 56,543 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after purchasing an additional 4,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Value Bank Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of First Savings Financial Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,152,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.38% of the company’s stock.

FSFG stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $21.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,983. First Savings Financial Group has a 1 year low of $21.30 and a 1 year high of $28.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The company has a market capitalization of $151.04 million, a P/E ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.58 and its 200-day moving average is $23.25.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. First Savings Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 22.61%.

First Savings Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Savings Bank that provides various financial services to consumers and businesses in southern Indiana. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, SBA Lending, and Mortgage Banking. It accepts deposits, such as checking accounts, NOW and money market accounts, regular savings accounts, and time deposits.

