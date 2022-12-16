First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund (NASDAQ:FTGC) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $2.53

First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund (NASDAQ:FTGC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 14th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of 2.528 per share on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $10.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 42.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. This is an increase from First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.007.

First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FTGC traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $23.83. 520 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,514,754. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.87. First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund has a 1-year low of $22.80 and a 1-year high of $31.47.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund in the first quarter valued at $135,960,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund by 65.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,695,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,504,000 after acquiring an additional 1,856,281 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund by 201.3% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 593,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,893,000 after acquiring an additional 396,813 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund by 44.6% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 418,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,899,000 after acquiring an additional 129,056 shares during the period. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund by 3,148.4% in the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 379,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,782,000 after acquiring an additional 367,574 shares during the period.

Featured Stories

