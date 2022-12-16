First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) Shares Sold by Advisory Resource Group

Advisory Resource Group decreased its holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,313 shares of the company’s stock after selling 813 shares during the period. Advisory Resource Group owned about 0.13% of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF worth $2,305,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FMB. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 3,549.3% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 489,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,991,000 after acquiring an additional 476,427 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the first quarter worth $22,555,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 15.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,101,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,504,000 after purchasing an additional 279,580 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 257.7% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 296,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,006,000 after purchasing an additional 213,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 686.3% during the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 190,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,086,000 after purchasing an additional 165,919 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FMB stock traded down $0.09 on Friday, reaching $50.67. 200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 387,318. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $49.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.31. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a twelve month low of $48.07 and a twelve month high of $57.17.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.119 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. This is an increase from First Trust Managed Municipal ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12.

