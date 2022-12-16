First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FSMB) Stock Holdings Lessened by Advisory Resource Group

Advisory Resource Group lowered its stake in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FSMB – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 113,555 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,653 shares during the period. Advisory Resource Group owned approximately 0.60% of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF worth $2,214,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF by 585.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 742,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,921,000 after buying an additional 634,540 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF in the first quarter valued at $161,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF by 10.5% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 101,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,016,000 after buying an additional 9,696 shares in the last quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF in the second quarter valued at $557,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF by 10.5% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 67,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after buying an additional 6,424 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF alerts:

First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA FSMB traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $19.82. 150,669 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 170,773. First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF has a 52-week low of $19.39 and a 52-week high of $21.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.78.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.