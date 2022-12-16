First Western Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYFW) Director David R. Duncan Sells 2,034 Shares

Posted by on Dec 16th, 2022

First Western Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYFWGet Rating) Director David R. Duncan sold 2,034 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.53, for a total value of $60,064.02. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $446,670.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

First Western Financial Stock Down 1.9 %

MYFW stock opened at $28.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.97. The company has a market cap of $270.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.98 and a beta of 0.75. First Western Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.07 and a twelve month high of $34.20.

First Western Financial (NASDAQ:MYFWGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $29.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.00 million. First Western Financial had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 15.76%. Analysts anticipate that First Western Financial, Inc. will post 2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. North Reef Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of First Western Financial by 502.1% in the third quarter. North Reef Capital Management LP now owns 287,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,082,000 after buying an additional 239,582 shares during the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new stake in shares of First Western Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,512,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of First Western Financial by 33.4% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 295,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,277,000 after buying an additional 73,865 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of First Western Financial by 188.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 84,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,294,000 after buying an additional 55,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of First Western Financial by 268.6% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 72,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,959,000 after buying an additional 52,504 shares during the last quarter. 50.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Piper Sandler downgraded First Western Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday.

About First Western Financial

(Get Rating)

First Western Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, private banking, personal trust, investment management, mortgage lending, and institutional asset management services. The company operates through two segments: Wealth Management and Mortgage. The Wealth Management segment provides deposit, loan, insurance, and trust and investment management advisory products and services.

Further Reading

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for First Western Financial (NASDAQ:MYFW)

Receive News & Ratings for First Western Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Western Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.