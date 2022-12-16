First Western Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYFW) Director David R. Duncan Sells 2,034 Shares

First Western Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYFW – Get Rating) Director David R. Duncan sold 2,034 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.53, for a total value of $60,064.02. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $446,670.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

First Western Financial Stock Down 1.9 %

MYFW stock opened at $28.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.97. The company has a market cap of $270.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.98 and a beta of 0.75. First Western Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.07 and a twelve month high of $34.20.

First Western Financial (NASDAQ:MYFW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $29.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.00 million. First Western Financial had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 15.76%. Analysts anticipate that First Western Financial, Inc. will post 2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. North Reef Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of First Western Financial by 502.1% in the third quarter. North Reef Capital Management LP now owns 287,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,082,000 after buying an additional 239,582 shares during the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new stake in shares of First Western Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,512,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of First Western Financial by 33.4% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 295,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,277,000 after buying an additional 73,865 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of First Western Financial by 188.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 84,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,294,000 after buying an additional 55,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of First Western Financial by 268.6% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 72,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,959,000 after buying an additional 52,504 shares during the last quarter. 50.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Piper Sandler downgraded First Western Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday.

About First Western Financial

First Western Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, private banking, personal trust, investment management, mortgage lending, and institutional asset management services. The company operates through two segments: Wealth Management and Mortgage. The Wealth Management segment provides deposit, loan, insurance, and trust and investment management advisory products and services.

Further Reading

