Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Downgraded to “Sell” at StockNews.com

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of Five Below to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Five Below in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $157.00 price target on shares of Five Below in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Citigroup increased their target price on Five Below from $170.00 to $186.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Five Below from $161.00 to $196.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.79.

FIVE traded down $3.62 during trading on Thursday, hitting $175.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 771,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 948,254. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $155.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $138.71. Five Below has a twelve month low of $109.49 and a twelve month high of $214.50.

In other news, CFO Kenneth R. Bull sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.40, for a total value of $1,276,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 71,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,016,793.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, Director Kathleen S. Barclay sold 3,319 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.10, for a total value of $620,984.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,646,292.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Kenneth R. Bull sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.40, for a total transaction of $1,276,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,016,793.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 33,575 shares of company stock valued at $6,200,885 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Five Below by 93.0% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 193 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of Five Below during the second quarter worth $28,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Five Below in the first quarter valued at $48,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Five Below in the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in Five Below by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 350 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 96.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, such as glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

