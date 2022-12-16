Flagshp Cmty Re (TSE:MHC) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.06

Flagshp Cmty Re (TSE:MHC – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.063 per share on Monday, January 16th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th.

Flagshp Cmty Re Stock Performance

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Flagshp Cmty Re Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flagshp Cmty Re and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.