FlatQube (QUBE) Price Down 6% This Week

FlatQube (QUBE) traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 16th. FlatQube has a market cap of $26.31 million and $14,737.04 worth of FlatQube was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FlatQube token can currently be purchased for about $1.76 or 0.00010333 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, FlatQube has traded down 6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001968 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000271 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000337 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $892.03 or 0.05259524 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $83.75 or 0.00493786 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0372 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 17.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,962.08 or 0.29257050 BTC.

About FlatQube

FlatQube’s total supply is 2,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,949,499 tokens. FlatQube’s official Twitter account is @flatqube and its Facebook page is accessible here. FlatQube’s official message board is flatqube.medium.com. The official website for FlatQube is flatqube.io.

Buying and Selling FlatQube

According to CryptoCompare, “FlatQube (QUBE) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Everscale platform. FlatQube has a current supply of 2,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of FlatQube is 1.80849571 USD and is up 0.63 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $15,040.69 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://flatqube.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FlatQube directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FlatQube should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FlatQube using one of the exchanges listed above.

