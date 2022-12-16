Ford Financial Group LLC Buys 4,658 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Ford Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 14.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,322 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,658 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF accounts for 1.9% of Ford Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Ford Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $4,623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2,770.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,435,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,366,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385,335 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,435,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $857,264,000 after purchasing an additional 986,490 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 5,542,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,911,000 after buying an additional 847,972 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,794,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,544,703,000 after purchasing an additional 729,133 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $107,874,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:RSP opened at $143.09 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a fifty-two week low of $124.92 and a fifty-two week high of $164.90. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $140.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $140.32.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.