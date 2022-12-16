Ford Financial Group LLC Has $1.75 Million Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB)

Ford Financial Group LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB – Get Rating) by 59.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,319 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,214 shares during the quarter. Ford Financial Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,754,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,927,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,106,000 after acquiring an additional 214,366 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,494,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,371,000 after acquiring an additional 203,919 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,690,000. Money Design Co. Ltd. increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 1,035,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,290,000 after acquiring an additional 95,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 974,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,690,000 after acquiring an additional 71,236 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPAB opened at $25.85 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $24.15 and a one year high of $29.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.99 and a 200-day moving average of $25.77.

