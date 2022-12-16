Ford Financial Group LLC Lowers Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Ford Financial Group LLC lessened its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,164 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 397 shares during the quarter. Ford Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC raised its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 39.7% during the second quarter. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC now owns 838 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Infini Capital Management Ltd increased its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 180.4% during the second quarter. Infini Capital Management Ltd now owns 140,690 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,433,000 after acquiring an additional 90,510 shares during the last quarter. Offit Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the first quarter valued at $245,000. Castleview Partners LLC increased its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 3,344.1% during the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 17,427 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 16,921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BLB&B Advisors LLC increased its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 7.2% during the second quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 2,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $701,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.46% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trust Trading Down 3.4 %

QQQ stock opened at $276.89 on Friday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a twelve month low of $254.26 and a twelve month high of $404.58. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $278.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $291.10.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

