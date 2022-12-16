Ford Financial Group LLC Lowers Stock Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Ford Financial Group LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Get Rating) by 86.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,247 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,363 shares during the period. Ford Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Knott David M Jr acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. City State Bank raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. City State Bank now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 400.0% during the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IWS opened at $106.16 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $94.32 and a 52 week high of $124.28. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $105.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.11.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

