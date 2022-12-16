Ford Financial Group LLC Purchases 31,798 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM)

Ford Financial Group LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM – Get Rating) by 73.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 75,102 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,798 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF comprises about 1.1% of Ford Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Ford Financial Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF were worth $2,557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPSM. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 61.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, InterOcean Capital Group LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at about $240,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPSM opened at $37.37 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $33.73 and a 1 year high of $45.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.75 and a 200-day moving average of $37.68.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.