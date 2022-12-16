Ford Financial Group LLC Raises Stake in SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMB)

Ford Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMB – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 45,504 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,151 shares during the quarter. Ford Financial Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF were worth $976,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF by 13.7% during the first quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 132,914,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,184,636,000 after buying an additional 16,029,675 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF by 14.2% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,399,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,835,000 after acquiring an additional 673,019 shares during the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF by 25.0% in the first quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 504,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,087,000 after acquiring an additional 101,032 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF by 3.5% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 497,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,369,000 after acquiring an additional 17,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF by 62.3% in the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 214,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,145,000 after acquiring an additional 82,441 shares during the last quarter.

SPMB opened at $22.34 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.27. SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $20.61 and a 1 year high of $25.45.

