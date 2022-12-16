Ford Financial Group LLC Sells 19,438 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Ford Financial Group LLC decreased its position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) by 72.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,442 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 19,438 shares during the period. Ford Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $234,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 43,271,074 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,484,631,000 after acquiring an additional 1,371,115 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $997,128,000. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 21,165,835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $779,537,000 after acquiring an additional 292,574 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,550,615 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $499,231,000 after acquiring an additional 830,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 13,684,606 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $469,519,000 after acquiring an additional 128,975 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares Gold Trust stock opened at $33.72 on Friday. iShares Gold Trust has a 12-month low of $30.69 and a 12-month high of $39.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.59 and its 200-day moving average is $33.07.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

