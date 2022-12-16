Ford Financial Group LLC Takes Position in Invesco PureBeta 0-5 Yr US TIPS ETF (BATS:PBTP)

Ford Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco PureBeta 0-5 Yr US TIPS ETF (BATS:PBTP – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 12,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco PureBeta 0-5 Yr US TIPS ETF in the second quarter valued at $151,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco PureBeta 0-5 Yr US TIPS ETF by 309.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 6,197 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco PureBeta 0-5 Yr US TIPS ETF in the first quarter valued at $267,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco PureBeta 0-5 Yr US TIPS ETF by 4.5% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco PureBeta 0-5 Yr US TIPS ETF during the second quarter valued at $602,000.

Shares of BATS PBTP opened at $24.69 on Friday. Invesco PureBeta 0-5 Yr US TIPS ETF has a 12 month low of $24.70 and a 12 month high of $24.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.24.

