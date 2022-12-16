Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) Trading Up 3%

Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR – Get Rating) shares were up 3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $35.66 and last traded at $35.66. Approximately 1,002 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 46,185 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.63.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on FORR shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Forrester Research in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Barrington Research dropped their price target on shares of Forrester Research from $65.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Forrester Research from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th.

Get Forrester Research alerts:

Forrester Research Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $674.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.80 and its 200-day moving average is $41.48.

Insider Transactions at Forrester Research

Forrester Research ( NASDAQ:FORR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $127.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.22 million. Forrester Research had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 18.87%. Equities research analysts expect that Forrester Research, Inc. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Carrie Johnson sold 3,253 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.85, for a total transaction of $116,620.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $254,104.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,476 shares of company stock valued at $195,575. Corporate insiders own 40.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Forrester Research

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Forrester Research by 3.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 103,950 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,743,000 after buying an additional 3,614 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of Forrester Research during the third quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Capital Impact Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Forrester Research by 13.7% during the third quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 10,937 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its stake in shares of Forrester Research by 75.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 10,724 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 4,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Forrester Research by 6.8% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,043 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.51% of the company’s stock.

Forrester Research Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Forrester Research, Inc operates as an independent research and advisory services company. The company operates in three segments: Research, Consulting, and Events. The Research segment primary subscription research portfolio services include Forrester Research, SiriusDecisions Research, and Forrester Decisions, which are designed to provide business and technology leaders with a proven path to growth through customer obsession.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Forrester Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forrester Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.