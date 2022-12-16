Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Stock Position Lessened by Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC

Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC decreased its holdings in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) by 26.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,053 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 7,267 shares during the quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $985,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FTNT. American National Bank boosted its stake in Fortinet by 275.0% during the second quarter. American National Bank now owns 465 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Fortinet by 400.0% during the second quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Fortinet by 358.7% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 500 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in Fortinet by 902.0% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 511 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Fortinet during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors own 65.72% of the company’s stock.

FTNT stock traded down $0.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $51.45. The stock had a trading volume of 31,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,236,969. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24. Fortinet, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.61 and a 1-year high of $74.35. The company has a fifty day moving average of $52.62 and a 200 day moving average of $55.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.58, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.12.

Fortinet ( NASDAQ:FTNT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Fortinet had a return on equity of 9,183.04% and a net margin of 18.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Fortinet, Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FTNT. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Fortinet from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Barclays reduced their target price on Fortinet from $77.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. MKM Partners initiated coverage on Fortinet in a report on Thursday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com raised Fortinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Fortinet in a report on Thursday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fortinet currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.61.

In other Fortinet news, VP John Whittle sold 3,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $171,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $708,180. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 18.80% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

