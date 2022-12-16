Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) COO Sells $217,700.00 in Stock

Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Rating) COO Chris C. Ruble sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.85, for a total value of $217,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 23,336 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,540,123.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Forward Air Trading Down 2.6 %
NASDAQ:FWRD opened at $105.69 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $105.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.55. The company has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of 15.06 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Forward Air Co. has a 52-week low of $84.04 and a 52-week high of $125.71.
Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $510.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $504.42 million. Forward Air had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 9.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Forward Air Co. will post 7.52 EPS for the current year.
Forward Air Dividend Announcement
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
FWRD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Forward Air in a research report on Monday, October 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised Forward Air from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on Forward Air from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.29.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Forward Air in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,153,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Forward Air by 3.4% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,227 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC acquired a new position in Forward Air during the second quarter worth $2,006,000. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Forward Air by 6.5% in the first quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 62,258 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,088,000 after acquiring an additional 3,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Forward Air in the 1st quarter valued at about $639,000. 99.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Forward Air Company Profile
Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Expedited Freight and Intermodal. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include final mile, truckload, shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Forward Air (FWRD)
- Should You Worry About Elon Musk Selling His Tesla Shares?
- Can Tractor Supply Stock Surge Past Cup-With-Handle Buy Point?
- This is no Time to Buy Lennar but the Time is Coming
- Game-Changing News For Mullen Automotive
- Inflation and the Energy Crisis are Two Freight Trains on a Collision Course – Here’s How to Prepare
Receive News & Ratings for Forward Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forward Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.