Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) COO Sells $217,700.00 in Stock

Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Rating) COO Chris C. Ruble sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.85, for a total value of $217,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 23,336 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,540,123.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Forward Air Trading Down 2.6 %

NASDAQ:FWRD opened at $105.69 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $105.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.55. The company has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of 15.06 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Forward Air Co. has a 52-week low of $84.04 and a 52-week high of $125.71.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $510.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $504.42 million. Forward Air had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 9.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Forward Air Co. will post 7.52 EPS for the current year.

Forward Air Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. Forward Air’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.68%.

FWRD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Forward Air in a research report on Monday, October 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised Forward Air from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on Forward Air from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.29.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Forward Air in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,153,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Forward Air by 3.4% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,227 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC acquired a new position in Forward Air during the second quarter worth $2,006,000. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Forward Air by 6.5% in the first quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 62,258 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,088,000 after acquiring an additional 3,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Forward Air in the 1st quarter valued at about $639,000. 99.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Forward Air Company Profile

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Expedited Freight and Intermodal. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include final mile, truckload, shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.

