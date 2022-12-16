Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC Has $29.14 Million Stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC trimmed its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 217,083 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,342 shares during the quarter. AbbVie accounts for approximately 3.0% of Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $29,135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clarus Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in AbbVie during the 3rd quarter valued at $212,000. Apella Capital LLC boosted its stake in AbbVie by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 10,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236 shares during the last quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co boosted its stake in AbbVie by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 27,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,634,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Trust Company N.A. boosted its stake in AbbVie by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Trust Company N.A. now owns 20,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,751,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARS Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in AbbVie by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 38,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,232,000 after purchasing an additional 6,840 shares during the last quarter. 68.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at AbbVie

In other news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 42,370 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.44, for a total value of $6,924,952.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,261,519.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Price Performance

NYSE:ABBV opened at $163.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $152.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $147.09. The stock has a market cap of $288.44 billion, a PE ratio of 21.78, a P/E/G ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.70. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $128.23 and a 52 week high of $175.91.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $3.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $14.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.95 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 155.88% and a net margin of 23.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.33 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be issued a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. This is a boost from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 75.30%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ABBV shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on AbbVie from $178.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Societe Generale downgraded AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Barclays dropped their price target on AbbVie from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on AbbVie from $170.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Argus lowered their target price on AbbVie from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $158.78.

AbbVie Profile

(Get Rating)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

