Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC Has $9.13 Million Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC lessened its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,587 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 11,628 shares during the period. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $9,134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. West Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 520.0% in the 3rd quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 124 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 666.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 230 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $276.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $280.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, McDonald’s currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $287.48.

McDonald’s Stock Down 1.0 %

NYSE MCD opened at $271.73 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $199.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.22, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $265.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $256.60. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $217.68 and a twelve month high of $281.67.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.42% and a negative return on equity of 123.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.76 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.91 earnings per share for the current year.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a $1.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. This is a boost from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is presently 76.57%.

McDonald’s Profile

(Get Rating)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.