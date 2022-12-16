Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH) Major Shareholder Purchases $1,375,757.97 in Stock

Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Rating) major shareholder Leaders 3 Gp Associates Accel bought 91,901 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.97 per share, for a total transaction of $1,375,757.97. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 3,081,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,127,555.01. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Leaders 3 Gp Associates Accel also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Freshworks alerts:

On Tuesday, September 20th, Leaders 3 Gp Associates Accel bought 439,708 shares of Freshworks stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.66 per share, for a total transaction of $6,446,119.28.

Freshworks Price Performance

Shares of FRSH traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $14.63. 1,291,949 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,351,482. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a PE ratio of -16.39 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.85. Freshworks Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.51 and a 52-week high of $29.66.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Freshworks

Freshworks ( NASDAQ:FRSH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19). The business had revenue of $128.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.07 million. Freshworks had a negative net margin of 53.45% and a negative return on equity of 20.74%. Equities research analysts predict that Freshworks Inc. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Freshworks by 37.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,599,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,415,000 after purchasing an additional 3,460,129 shares during the period. Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Freshworks by 72.3% during the second quarter. Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd now owns 11,595,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,486,000 after purchasing an additional 4,866,700 shares during the period. Tiger Global Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Freshworks by 75.6% during the third quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 5,199,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,435,000 after purchasing an additional 2,238,193 shares during the period. Alphabet Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Freshworks during the third quarter worth $52,342,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Freshworks by 22.8% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,424,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,027,000 after purchasing an additional 636,297 shares during the period. 31.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FRSH. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Freshworks in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Freshworks from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Freshworks in a research note on Monday, November 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research dropped their price target on shares of Freshworks from $17.00 to $14.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Freshworks from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.46.

Freshworks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Freshworks Inc, a software development company, provides modern software-as-a-service products worldwide. Freshworks Inc was formerly known as Freshdesk Inc and changed its name to Freshworks Inc in June 2017. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Freshworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freshworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.