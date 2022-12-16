Fresnillo (OTCMKTS:FNLPF) Downgraded by Peel Hunt to Hold

Fresnillo (OTCMKTS:FNLPF – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Peel Hunt to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on FNLPF. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Fresnillo from GBX 730 ($8.96) to GBX 800 ($9.81) in a report on Thursday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Fresnillo from GBX 800 ($9.81) to GBX 750 ($9.20) in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Fresnillo from GBX 770 ($9.45) to GBX 825 ($10.12) in a research note on Friday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fresnillo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $900.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:FNLPF opened at $10.25 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.98. Fresnillo has a one year low of $7.30 and a one year high of $12.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 4.31 and a quick ratio of 3.41.

Fresnillo plc mines, develops, and produces non-ferrous minerals in Mexico. It operates through seven segments: Fresnillo, Saucito, Ciénega, Herradura, Noche Buena, San Julián, and Other. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates. Its projects include Fresnillo silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas; Saucito silver mine situated in the state of Zacatecas; Ciénega gold mine located in the state of Durango; Herradura gold mine situated in the state of Sonora; Noche Buena gold mine located in the state of Sonora; and San Julián silver-gold mine situated on the border of Chihuahua/Durango states.

