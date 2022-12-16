Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR) Receives $34.50 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the ten research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $34.63.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on FYBR shares. Moffett Nathanson dropped their price target on Frontier Communications Parent to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Frontier Communications Parent from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Frontier Communications Parent in a research note on Friday, September 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Frontier Communications Parent from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Frontier Communications Parent from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th.

Get Frontier Communications Parent alerts:

Frontier Communications Parent Stock Performance

Shares of FYBR opened at $24.17 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.72. Frontier Communications Parent has a 52-week low of $20.83 and a 52-week high of $31.86. The firm has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.52 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85.

Institutional Trading of Frontier Communications Parent

Frontier Communications Parent ( NASDAQ:FYBR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Frontier Communications Parent had a return on equity of 10.00% and a net margin of 8.06%. Analysts forecast that Frontier Communications Parent will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 2,144.9% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,051 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent in the third quarter valued at $26,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 2,698.5% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,808 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.42% of the company’s stock.

About Frontier Communications Parent

(Get Rating)

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides communications services for consumer and business customers in 25 states in the United States. It offers data and Internet, voice, video, and other services. The company was formerly known as Frontier Communications Corporation and changed its name to Frontier Communications Parent, Inc in April 2021.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Frontier Communications Parent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontier Communications Parent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.