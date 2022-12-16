FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) Research Coverage Started at UBS Group

UBS Group started coverage on shares of FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $3.85 price target on the energy company’s stock.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of FuelCell Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a hold rating and a $3.00 price objective for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $4.55.

Get FuelCell Energy alerts:

FuelCell Energy Stock Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ FCEL opened at $3.71 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.20, a current ratio of 7.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.91 and a beta of 3.59. FuelCell Energy has a 52 week low of $2.77 and a 52 week high of $7.33.

Institutional Trading of FuelCell Energy

FuelCell Energy Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FuelCell Energy by 5.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,347,765 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $197,842,000 after purchasing an additional 1,721,778 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FuelCell Energy by 5.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,242,401 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $116,766,000 after acquiring an additional 1,902,915 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of FuelCell Energy by 2.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,859,149 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $37,030,000 after acquiring an additional 270,274 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of FuelCell Energy by 89.0% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,288,884 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $23,584,000 after acquiring an additional 2,961,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of FuelCell Energy by 85.7% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 4,192,900 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $14,298,000 after acquiring an additional 1,935,600 shares in the last quarter. 42.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

FuelCell Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, installs, operates, and services stationary fuel cell power plants for distributed baseload power generation. It offers SureSource1500, a 1.4-megawatt (MW) platform; SureSource 3000, a 2.8 MW platform; SureSource 4000, a 3.7 MW platform; SureSource 250, a 250- kilowatt (kW) platform; SureSource 400, a 400-kW platform; and SureSource Hydrogen, a 2.3 MW platform that is designed to produce up to 1,200 kilograms of hydrogen per day for multi-megawatt utility, microgrid, and distributed hydrogen applications, as well as on-site heat and chilling applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for FuelCell Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FuelCell Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.