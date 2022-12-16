FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) Research Coverage Started at UBS Group

UBS Group started coverage on shares of FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $3.85 price target on the energy company’s stock.
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of FuelCell Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a hold rating and a $3.00 price objective for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $4.55.
FuelCell Energy Stock Down 0.3 %
NASDAQ FCEL opened at $3.71 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.20, a current ratio of 7.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.91 and a beta of 3.59. FuelCell Energy has a 52 week low of $2.77 and a 52 week high of $7.33.
FuelCell Energy Company Profile
FuelCell Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, installs, operates, and services stationary fuel cell power plants for distributed baseload power generation. It offers SureSource1500, a 1.4-megawatt (MW) platform; SureSource 3000, a 2.8 MW platform; SureSource 4000, a 3.7 MW platform; SureSource 250, a 250- kilowatt (kW) platform; SureSource 400, a 400-kW platform; and SureSource Hydrogen, a 2.3 MW platform that is designed to produce up to 1,200 kilograms of hydrogen per day for multi-megawatt utility, microgrid, and distributed hydrogen applications, as well as on-site heat and chilling applications.
