FY2023 Earnings Estimate for Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) Issued By Raymond James

Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA – Get Rating) (TSE:PPL) – Investment analysts at Raymond James lowered their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research note issued on Tuesday, December 13th. Raymond James analyst A. Bradford now anticipates that the pipeline company will post earnings of $1.80 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.19. The consensus estimate for Pembina Pipeline’s current full-year earnings is $4.19 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Pembina Pipeline’s FY2024 earnings at $1.81 EPS.

Get Pembina Pipeline alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Industrial Alliance Securities upgraded shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 26th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$45.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Pembina Pipeline from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.29.

Pembina Pipeline Price Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pembina Pipeline

Shares of NYSE:PBA opened at $33.31 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $18.37 billion, a PE ratio of 8.95, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.66 and its 200 day moving average is $35.27. Pembina Pipeline has a 52 week low of $28.90 and a 52 week high of $42.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PBA. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline during the 3rd quarter valued at about $149,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline during the 3rd quarter valued at about $743,000. Power Corp of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,761,000. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 66,935 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,034,000 after purchasing an additional 5,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anson Funds Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Anson Funds Management LP now owns 50,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,517,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.92% of the company’s stock.

Pembina Pipeline Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a $0.1614 dividend. This is a boost from Pembina Pipeline’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.81%. Pembina Pipeline’s payout ratio is presently 51.61%.

About Pembina Pipeline

(Get Rating)

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pembina Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pembina Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.