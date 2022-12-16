FY2026 EPS Estimates for uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) Decreased by HC Wainwright

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at HC Wainwright dropped their FY2026 earnings estimates for shares of uniQure in a note issued to investors on Thursday, December 15th. HC Wainwright analyst P. Trucchio now anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of $3.19 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $3.20. The consensus estimate for uniQure’s current full-year earnings is ($3.57) per share.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of uniQure in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of uniQure in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on uniQure from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Truist Financial increased their price objective on uniQure from $51.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of uniQure in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.71.

uniQure stock opened at $23.08 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.26. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.58 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 7.20 and a current ratio of 7.26. uniQure has a fifty-two week low of $12.52 and a fifty-two week high of $28.25.

In other uniQure news, CEO Matthew C. Kapusta sold 6,648 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.44, for a total value of $149,181.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 368,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,268,713.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Paula Soteropoulos sold 6,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.38, for a total transaction of $157,356.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $415,775.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew C. Kapusta sold 6,648 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.44, for a total value of $149,181.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 368,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,268,713.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,260 shares of company stock valued at $645,246. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in uniQure by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 333,334 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,254,000 after purchasing an additional 54,376 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of uniQure in the third quarter valued at approximately $241,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its stake in shares of uniQure by 1,912.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 80,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,510,000 after buying an additional 76,500 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in uniQure during the third quarter worth approximately $1,935,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in uniQure by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,063,265 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $57,467,000 after acquiring an additional 698,121 shares during the period. 86.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

uniQure N.V., a gene therapy company, engages in the development of treatments for patients suffering from genetic and other devastating diseases. Its lead program is Etranacogene dezaparvovec (AMT-061), which is in Phase III HOPE-B pivotal trial for the treatment of hemophilia B. The company also engages in developing AMT-130, a gene therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical study for the treatment of Huntington's disease; AMT-060, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia B; AMT-210, a product candidate for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; AMT-260 for temporal lobe epilepsy; AMT-240, a preclinical product candidate for the treatment of autosomal dominant Alzheimer's disease; and AMT-161 for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

