GAIL (India) (OTCMKTS:GAILF) Trading Down 33.3%

GAIL (India) Limited (OTCMKTS:GAILF – Get Rating) fell 33.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $7.38 and last traded at $7.38. 2 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,500 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.07.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Citigroup downgraded GAIL (India) from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th.

Get GAIL (India) alerts:

GAIL (India) Price Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.08.

About GAIL (India)

GAIL (India) Limited operates as a natural gas processing and distribution company in India and internationally. The company operates through Transmission Services, Natural Gas Marketing, Petrochemicals, LPG and Other Liquid Hydrocarbons, and Other segments. It is involved in the transmission and marketing of natural gas to the power, fertilizer, industrial, automotive, petrochemicals, and domestic and commercial sectors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GAIL (India) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GAIL (India) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.