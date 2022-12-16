GAIL (India) (OTCMKTS:GAILF) Trading Down 33.3%

GAIL (India) Limited (OTCMKTS:GAILF – Get Rating) fell 33.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $7.38 and last traded at $7.38. 2 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,500 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.07.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Citigroup downgraded GAIL (India) from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th.
GAIL (India) Price Performance
The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.08.
About GAIL (India)
GAIL (India) Limited operates as a natural gas processing and distribution company in India and internationally. The company operates through Transmission Services, Natural Gas Marketing, Petrochemicals, LPG and Other Liquid Hydrocarbons, and Other segments. It is involved in the transmission and marketing of natural gas to the power, fertilizer, industrial, automotive, petrochemicals, and domestic and commercial sectors.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on GAIL (India) (GAILF)
- Can Tractor Supply Stock Surge Past Cup-With-Handle Buy Point?
- This is no Time to Buy Lennar but the Time is Coming
- Game-Changing News For Mullen Automotive
- Inflation and the Energy Crisis are Two Freight Trains on a Collision Course – Here’s How to Prepare
- Is Enterprise Products Partners Fairly Valued?
Receive News & Ratings for GAIL (India) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GAIL (India) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.