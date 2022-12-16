Gala (GALA) Hits Market Capitalization of $167.17 Million

Gala (GALA) traded down 1.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 15th. Gala has a total market cap of $167.17 million and approximately $46.05 million worth of Gala was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gala token can currently be purchased for $0.0240 or 0.00000138 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Gala has traded 9.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Gala Profile

Gala launched on September 11th, 2020. Gala’s total supply is 35,240,112,493 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,977,205,436 tokens. The official website for Gala is gala.games. The Reddit community for Gala is https://reddit.com/r/GoGalaGames. The official message board for Gala is blog.gala.games. Gala’s official Twitter account is @gogalagames and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Gala Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Gala Games is as a blockchain gaming ecosystem that offers a different games built on the Gala Network, which uses its native token to identify in-game assets that players own.The GALA token is the digital utility token of the Gala Games ecosystem. It is cryptographically secured and native to the Gala Games ecosystem. GALA is a non-refundable utility token which will be used as the medium of exchange between participants in the Gala Games ecosystem.”

