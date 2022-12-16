GAN Limited (NASDAQ:GAN) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

GAN Limited (NASDAQ:GAN – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 912,200 shares, an increase of 10.3% from the November 15th total of 827,300 shares. Currently, 2.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 240,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.8 days.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on GAN shares. Northland Securities dropped their target price on shares of GAN to $2.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of GAN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of GAN to $3.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ GAN traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.64. 7,284 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 455,640. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.66 and its 200 day moving average is $2.58. GAN has a fifty-two week low of $1.20 and a fifty-two week high of $9.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.36.

GAN ( NASDAQ:GAN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.16). GAN had a negative net margin of 43.18% and a negative return on equity of 14.64%. The firm had revenue of $32.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.26 million. Equities research analysts predict that GAN will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GAN. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of GAN by 692.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 594,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,867,000 after acquiring an additional 519,808 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of GAN by 600.1% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 398,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 341,950 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of GAN by 13.8% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,110,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,287,000 after acquiring an additional 134,418 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in GAN by 145.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 171,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $825,000 after purchasing an additional 101,606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in GAN in the 2nd quarter worth about $252,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.70% of the company’s stock.

GAN Limited operates as a business-to-business (B2B) supplier of enterprise software-as-a-service solutions to online casino gaming and sports betting applications in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, B2B and Business-to-Consumer (B2C).

