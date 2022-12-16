Gas (GAS) Price Reaches $2.15 on Major Exchanges

Gas (GAS) traded down 4.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 16th. Gas has a market cap of $127.09 million and approximately $4.23 million worth of Gas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gas token can currently be purchased for $2.15 or 0.00012768 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Gas has traded down 5.3% against the dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001829 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000269 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0562 or 0.00000333 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $899.00 or 0.05332634 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $82.46 or 0.00489156 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0356 or 0.00000211 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 22.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,886.04 or 0.28982711 BTC.
Gas Token Profile
Gas’ genesis date was July 15th, 2016. Gas’ total supply is 17,190,378 tokens and its circulating supply is 59,083,340 tokens. The Reddit community for Gas is https://reddit.com/r/NEO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Gas’ official Twitter account is @neo_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Gas’ official website is neo.org.
Buying and Selling Gas
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gas should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.