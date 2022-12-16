Gateway Protocol Price Down 3.6% Over Last Week (GWP)

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 16th. Over the last seven days, Gateway Protocol has traded 3.6% lower against the dollar. One Gateway Protocol token can now be purchased for about $2.53 or 0.00015051 BTC on popular exchanges. Gateway Protocol has a market capitalization of $68.53 million and $461,546.10 worth of Gateway Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Gateway Protocol Token Profile

Gateway Protocol launched on February 23rd, 2022. Gateway Protocol’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 27,063,134 tokens. The official message board for Gateway Protocol is medium.com/@gw.protocol. Gateway Protocol’s official website is www.gwprotocol.com. Gateway Protocol’s official Twitter account is @gwprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Gateway Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Gateway Protocol (GWP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Gateway Protocol has a current supply of 3,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Gateway Protocol is 2.52453578 USD and is down -0.76 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $461,648.19 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.gwprotocol.com/.”

